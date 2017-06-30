Netflix 'Futurama' Apocalypse Threatens to Turn r/Futurama_sleepers Into Insomniacs

Good news, everyone! Last night, I stumbled upon a highly specific subreddit that perfectly aligns with a personal quirk I had previously thought to be rare.

Bad news: I learned that I have to fear the uncertain but imminent Futurama apocalypse, and that I and thousands of other Redditors may have many a sleepless night in our future.

See, for the last decade or so, I've gotten into the habit of falling asleep watching Futurama. During an AMA with the show's creators, I learned that there is an entire subreddit of people dedicated to discussing this practice, aptly called r/futurama_sleepers. It seems there is an entire sect of people who do what I do: Open up their laptops, put on Netflix, and fall asleep shortly after the iconic opening credits roll (this practice is likely not actually bad for you).

We have, perhaps, just one more night of this bliss. Saturday, Netflix will be removing seasons 1-6 of Futurama from its catalog (There have been conflicting reports about this; some outlets have reported that only season 6 would be leaving the service. In an email to Motherboard, Netflix confirmed that each of the first six seasons would be leaving the service.)

As you might expect, denizens of futurama_sleepers are freaking out. Here's a sampling of posts from the last few days:

"I don't know what I'll do when Fox pulls it from Netflix"

"Has the collective anger at Netflix dropping most of it been discussed?"

"Netflix Users: We're Boned"

"Netflix removing the Fox episodes of Futurama—How will I sleep now?"

Some users have discussed Futurama sleep aid alternatives: The Simpsons, Archer, Rick and Morty, Bob's Burgers, all of which I can personally vouch for as sleep-inducing shows.

In the interest of learning more about my people (12,500 and counting), I reached out to subreddit founder TurangaLiz about why they started the subreddit.

"It seems like a while ago, but /u/whatsamatteryou and I agreed that we both love falling asleep to Futurama so we thought it was a neat idea to make a subreddit for that idea," they said. "I have seen Futurama many times over so I usually pick a disc from one of the first four seasons and play that through all the way."

"Whenever I start a new movie to wind down or go to bed with I just end up staying awake because I want to know the ending," they added. "With Futurama I've already seen the ending and can just doze off whenever sleep comes naturally."

SAME.

Update: This story has been updated to confirm that seasons 1-6 of Futurama will be leaving the service.

