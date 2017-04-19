Weed dispensaries have popped up in many major cities like goose shit in the springtime, and an oddly stressful ritual has entered many of our lives: choosing a strain of the devil's lettuce to roll into a jazz cigarette. The conversation typically goes something like this:



Dispensary lady: My guy, today we've got some Jack Herer, which is sativa-dominant and has a cerebral and talkative high, or Banana Clip, which is close to a 50/50 hybrid and will give you the body buzz of an indica with some of the effects of a sativa. We've also got God's Green Crack and Mango Dream.



Me, internally: Hm, seems fake.



Me, externally: Banana Clip, please.

After sampling the bud (this actually happened), the hybrid Banana Clip felt suspiciously similar to a strain I'd previously tried, which was supposedly an "almost pure" strain of another variety. I also couldn't find any trace of a strain called Banana Clip on the web, and I suspect I was smoking AK Banana. Just what the hell was going on inside this disorienting kaleidoscope of primo greens, I wondered? Is any of this even, well, real?

Unfortunately, scientifically speaking, weed strains are mostly bullshit.

Flickr/Joshua Wood

But let's back up for a second. For the uninitiated, a "strain" of marijuana is generally understood to be a unique genetic blend—a hybrid—of the two (supposedly) main types of weed, sativa and indica, with some additional tweaks. They all promise different physical effects. The time-tested rule of thumb for stoners, though, is that sativas have a more cerebral and wakeful high, while indicas are good for zoning out on your couch for hours and watching Planet Earth.



I informally polled a handful of coworkers and their friends, and most believed that the general differences between sativa and indica-dominant strains are real. Some said they keep coming back to a particular strain, like Jack Herer. One person who asked to go by "Doug" said they prefer "pure" sativa strains.

Notably, most folks said that before dispensaries moved in, they didn't really care about which variety of weed they smoked—pot was pot.

This might be because, when it comes to the genetic differences between a strain of weed that's supposedly 30 percent indica and 70 percent sativa, or vice-versa, science has already strongly suggested that it's a big lie. A 2015 study by Canadian scientists looked at 81 marijuana strains and found that the reported sativa-indica split rarely matched their actual genetic makeup.

"It's crazy, it's absolutely nuts. I mean, you couldn't run an industry like this anywhere else, except for cannabis"

"They call things Purple Kush, but Purple Kush does not mean anything," said Sean Myles, a professor of agricultural genetic diversity at Dalhousie University and co-author of the 2015 study, over the phone. "There are so many exceptions, and the correlation is so weak, that putting a number on a bag and saying, 'This is a 50/50 hybrid of indica and sativa,' is highly, highly dubious."

Most folks probably think strains are genetically similar if they have a similar name, but this too can be misleading. For example, "haze" varieties of weed are expected to be more sativa-dominant. But, according to the 2015 study, while Super Silver Haze and Neville's Haze are reported as being sativa-dominant and deliver, others, like Domina Haze, are actually more genetically similar to indica-dominant "kush" strains, like Master Kush or King's Kush. A full 35 percent of strains the researchers tested had more genetic similarities to differently-named varieties than to similarly-named ones.

"When you go into a grocery store and there's a big pile of apples labelled as Honeycrisp, you expect that they're actually Honeycrisp apples." Myles said. "You can't just throw McIntosh apples in there and sell them for $4.99 a bag."

"It's crazy, it's absolutely nuts," he continued. "I mean, you couldn't run an industry like this anywhere else, except for cannabis."

Strain names at a cannabis grow outside Denver. Photo: Motherboard